Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target at $8.31

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HT. Barclays lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

