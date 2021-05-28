Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) PT at $33.00

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.11. 3,727,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

