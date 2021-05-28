Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $95.23

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 80,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,325. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

