Brokerages Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Target Price at $23.40

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $8,544,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

