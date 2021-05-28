Brokers Set Expectations for Silence Therapeutics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.84). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.
Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $819.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.