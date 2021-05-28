Brokers Set Expectations for Silence Therapeutics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.84). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $819.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

