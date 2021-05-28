Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

