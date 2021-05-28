Bruce Levenson Sells 6,038 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 11th, Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00.

TTGT opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

