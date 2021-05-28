Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BURL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.56. 10,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

