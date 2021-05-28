Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $354.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $318.00 to $354.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.58. 6,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

