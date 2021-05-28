Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.36.
BURL opened at $324.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
