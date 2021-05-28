Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.36.

BURL opened at $324.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

