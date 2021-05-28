Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $335.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $295.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.22.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.65. 1,111,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

