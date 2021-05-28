Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $335.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $295.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.22.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.65. 1,111,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
