Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $375.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.36.
BURL stock opened at $324.65 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.79 and a 200 day moving average of $275.57.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
