Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $375.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.36.

BURL stock opened at $324.65 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.79 and a 200 day moving average of $275.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

