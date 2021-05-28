BWS Financial Comments on Tuesday Morning Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a report released on Monday, May 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

