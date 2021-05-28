Bytom Market Capitalization Achieves $116.03 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $116.03 million and $37.02 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00483609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,680,232,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,947,644 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

