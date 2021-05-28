CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $162,922.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $61.04 or 0.00168236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00917497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.59 or 0.09253875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091472 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

