Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $25.96. 2,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Caleres’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

