California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.80

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 360204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $441,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,045,499 shares of company stock worth $30,240,173.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

