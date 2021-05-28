Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $41.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 3656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

ELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,648 shares of company stock worth $2,787,478. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

