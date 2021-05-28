Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 92,149 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 8.77% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUHY opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.