Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.94 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

