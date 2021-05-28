Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

