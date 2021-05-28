Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 449,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,704. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,986.63% and a negative return on equity of 203.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

