Canaccord Genuity Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$139.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$139.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$128.08.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.18 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$67.57 and a 52 week high of C$127.11. The stock has a market cap of C$81.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$117.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.76.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

