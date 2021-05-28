Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$156.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 7,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,322. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

