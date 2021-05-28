Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.87. The company had a trading volume of 682,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

