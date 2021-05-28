Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $42,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

