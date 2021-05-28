Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $83.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $42,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
