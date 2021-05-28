Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGC. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.28.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

