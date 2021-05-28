Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.92

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.66. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 168,912 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

