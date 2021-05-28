Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.44. Capstead Mortgage shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 615,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The stock has a market cap of $625.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

