Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.66 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $683.71 million, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $55,791.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,614 shares in the company, valued at $17,145,979.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,551 shares of company stock worth $313,567. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

