Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Down 63.5% in May

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the April 29th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CRLFF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,787. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRLFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

