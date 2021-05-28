CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $573.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 573 ($7.49) and last traded at GBX 572 ($7.47), with a volume of 575082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 548 ($7.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 547.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The company has a market cap of £645.80 million and a P/E ratio of 25.67.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.