CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.05 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $28,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.