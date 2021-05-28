Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 141.3% in May

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the April 29th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CRRFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

