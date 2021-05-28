CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

