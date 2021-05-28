Catex Token (CATT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,980.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $5,980.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00079770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00907748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.86 or 0.09241568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.