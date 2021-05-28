CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.96.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

