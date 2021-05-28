CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens cut CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CBTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CBTX by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.