Celo Achieves Market Cap of $814.75 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00010025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $814.75 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00324771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00185044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

