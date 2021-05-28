Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

LEU opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 2.63.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,976 shares of company stock worth $1,702,455 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

