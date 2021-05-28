Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE CERV opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.97. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$6.09 and a 12-month high of C$17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The firm has a market cap of C$266.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

