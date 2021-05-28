C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.76

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.76 and traded as high as $50.51. C&F Financial shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 10,285 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
