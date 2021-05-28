Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $572.00

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 2465957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.52.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

