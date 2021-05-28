Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.13. The company has a market cap of £182.72 million and a PE ratio of 16.82. Charles Stanley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

