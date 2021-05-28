Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $218.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

