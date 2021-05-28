Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.87 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

