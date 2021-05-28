Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $224,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in International Paper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in International Paper by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of IP opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

