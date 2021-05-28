Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

LUV stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

