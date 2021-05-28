Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark Sells 1,513 Shares

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

