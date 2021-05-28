China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Short Interest Update

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the April 29th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Clean Energy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 56,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. China Clean Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Get China Clean Energy alerts:

China Clean Energy Company Profile

China Clean Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for China Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.